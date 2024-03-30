Sebastian Fundora upsets Tim Tszyu in bloodbath: Highlights and results

Sebastian Fundora upset Tim Tszyu to win the WBO and WBC super welterweight titles tonight in an oddly bloody battle from Las Vegas.

Fundora took a split decision over 12 rounds, with two judges scoring the fight 115-113 and 116-112 in his favor, and the third going to Tszyu, 116-112.

But it’s a fight that’s going to be remembered for its bloodbath qualities, and the unusual way that came about.

Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KO) had his nose broken early in the fight, and also bled from the mouth, losing a lot of blood over the course of the evening. But Tszyu (24-1, 17 KO) lost even more blood from a cut on the top of his head, which came from an accidental elbow late in the second round.

The blood from Tszyu’s scalp had him fighting blind for the bulk of the bout, and to Fundora’s credit, the 6’6’” “Towering Inferno” actually fought against his own type, using his reach and popping out his jab consistently. Tszyu was largely reduced to trying to guess when and where to throw punches, but he hung in there incredibly well and made it close even with that issue.

“We’ve been praying for this moment a long time, and I’m just happy that Tim Tszyu gave me the opportunity. It’s a dream come true,” Fundora said. “He’s a world-class fighter. He was world champion for a reason. The way I won my belt, it’s an honor to share the ring and make history with him.”

There is chance of a rematch, but PBC already floated another idea. Asked what was next, Fundora was joined in the ring by Errol Spence Jr, who was booed lightly.

“It’s time to get it on. He’s got the big dog now, let’s go,” Spence said. “I think he did pretty good.”

“I’m a throwback fighter. I couldn’t see, but all credit to the man who won tonight,” Tszyu said. “These things happen. This is boxing, this is part of the sport. This thing happens. Congratulations to Fundora, he’s the new king at 154.

“Look, we’ll bounce back. I always bring the fight. I was given one week — no excuses, but I’ll fight whoever, whenever. Errol Spence, I’ll fight him, as well. Even Terence Crawford. You want a good scrap, you know who to call.”