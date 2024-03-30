 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Rolly needs to do influencer boxing’: Ryan Garcia reacts to Rolly Romero’s loss to Pitbull Cruz

Ryan Garcia believes Deen the Great would beat Rolly Romero.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero
Ryan Garcia believes Deen the Great would beat Rolly Romero
Carmen Mandato and Steve Marcus/Getty Images
Scott Christ is the managing editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2006.

Ryan Garcia didn’t miss a chance to slam media rival Rolly Romero immediately following Romero’s TKO loss to Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz tonight.

Garcia and Romero were reportedly close to a deal for a fight this spring, before Romero opted to fight Cruz, leaving Garcia to go back to the table with Devin Haney, whom Garcia is scheduled to face on April 20.

“Remember when (Rolly) thought he pulled a fast one on me by choosing to fight Pitbull the last second and then proceeded to get knocked out,” Garcia said on X. “Main (event) to the co(-feature) to the KO.”

Garcia also suggested that Romero should do influencer/crossover boxing, and said he thinks Deen the Great would beat him.

“In all seriousness, Rolly needs to do influencer boxing, and I’m not kidding, I think Deen beats him.”

Deen the Great, for those unfamiliar, is one of the better “crossover” boxers, and has repeatedly called out top pros, including Garcia himself and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook