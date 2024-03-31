How to watch Hitchins vs Lemos, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for April 4-6, 2024

Thursday, April 4
DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Tito Sanchez vs Erik Ruiz
- Golden Boy Thursdays are back! And this is about the standard. Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores is back against veteran Alberto Guevara, and prospect Joshua Garcia takes a step against the better-than-his-record(-by-a-lot) Diuhl Olguin.
TrillerTV+, 10:00 pm ET, Fight Club OC
- You may have seen “Fight Club OC” on the schedule before and thought, “What is that?” Well some things you simply must investigate on your own.
Friday, April 5
DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Tito Mercado vs Deiner Berrio
- Huge weekend for guys called Tito. This is a Red Owl show from Texas.
Saturday, April 6
TrillerTV+, 2:00 pm ET, BKFC 60: James Lilley vs Franco Tenaglia
- It is BKFC. The 60th one! Well, the 60th of the numbered ones in this series.
DAZN and Social Media, 5:40 pm ET, Hitchins vs Lemos prelims
- Pretty sure this portion of the show will have Marc Castro vs Abraham Montoya. Or maybe it will have Galal Yafai vs Agustin Mauro Gauto. Or maybe neither! Doesn’t really matter — people who watch prelims are watching either way, and people who don’t probably aren’t being swayed otherwise.
DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Lemos
- BLH will have live updates. Hitchins and Lemos will go on last, but this is sort of being marketed as a double main event with Diego Pacheco vs Shawn McCalman. Pacheco will be a huge, clear favorite against McCalman, but Hitchins vs Lemos may have some real upset sleeper potential. Also on the card: Skye Nicolson vs Sarah Mahfoud for the vacant WBC featherweight title, and one or both of the Yafai and Castro fights mentioned above.
DAZN and ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Jimerr Espinosa vs Angel Martinez
- A card from Nacuplan that is so massive, both DAZN and ESPN+ have it. Where will you be watching when you see Jimerr Espinosa take on Angel Martinez, both looking to bounce back from defeat, in this BoxRec two-star special?
