Wardley vs Clarke: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke square off in a heavyweight clash from London, with Wardley defending his British and Commonwealth titles at the O2 Arena.

Peacock will stream the show starting from 1 pm ET for those in the U.S., and Sky Sports has the fights in the United Kingdom.

We’ll be here with live updates, results, and highlights, all coming in the stream below. Join us for some rare Sunday boxing!

Main Card (Peacock, 1:00 pm ET)