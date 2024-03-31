 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wardley vs Clarke: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke meet today in London!

By Scott Christ
Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke
Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke square off in a heavyweight clash from London, with Wardley defending his British and Commonwealth titles at the O2 Arena.

Peacock will stream the show starting from 1 pm ET for those in the U.S., and Sky Sports has the fights in the United Kingdom.

We’ll be here with live updates, results, and highlights, all coming in the stream below. Join us for some rare Sunday boxing!

Main Card (Peacock, 1:00 pm ET)

  • Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KO) vs Frazer Clarke (8-0, 6 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Wardley’s British and Commonwealth titles
  • Florian Marku (13-0-1, 8 KO) vs Chris Kongo (14-2, 7 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Viddal Riley (10-0, 6 KO) vs Mikael Lawal (17-1, 11 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds
  • Ben Whittaker (6-0, 5 KO) vs Leon Willings (7-1, 2 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Callum Simpson (13-0, 9 KO) vs Dulla Mbabe (34-13-1, 29 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Alen Babic (11-1, 10 KO) vs Steve Robinson (6-2, 4 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

