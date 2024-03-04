 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Garcia calls out Jake Paul during series of strange posts, some question his well-being

Ryan Garcia has appeared to be a bit erratic as of late while some express concern over his health.

By Wil Esco
Ryan Garcia says he’s looking forward to fighting Jake Paul in a series of tweets.
The promotion for the upcoming fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia has gotten off to a pretty strange start considering the pair announced the fight with the looming notion that it could potentially be held in Las Vegas in May as opposed to in New York in April.

Garcia continued to make a spectacle of himself by posting a shot of him lighting on up online and then admitting at a press event that he does indeed drink and smoke marijuana as he prepares for the bout.

Garcia’s recent behavior in that respect seems a little off-brand, and over the weekend he posted a series of messages about both his wealth and behavior.

At that point Garcia made a few posts about Jake Paul, saying he’s dead serious about fighting him and ending his boxing career.

Garcia would soon thereafter post a strange, almost incomprehensible video with a caption suggesting his throat was slit with a reference to ‘666’ — clearly juxtaposed to many of his recent comments about his steadfast faith and belief in Jesus Christ.

That post prompted a response from Garcia’s former partner on social media, who expresses concern about his well-being at this point in time.

“If all my followers who believers can you please pray for Ryan. We are not together and I’ve been in contact with him and he may seem fine but he is not. I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll, I’m genuinely concerned and so is all his family members. We are not part of any of this and want him to get better but this is real. Pray for him.”

Whatever may be going on with Garcia, all of the recent drama leaves real question marks as to whether the Haney fight will, or even should come off as anticipated next month.

