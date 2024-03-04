Ryan Garcia calls out Jake Paul during series of strange posts, some question his well-being

The promotion for the upcoming fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia has gotten off to a pretty strange start considering the pair announced the fight with the looming notion that it could potentially be held in Las Vegas in May as opposed to in New York in April.

Garcia continued to make a spectacle of himself by posting a shot of him lighting on up online and then admitting at a press event that he does indeed drink and smoke marijuana as he prepares for the bout.

Garcia’s recent behavior in that respect seems a little off-brand, and over the weekend he posted a series of messages about both his wealth and behavior.

Big story coming out!! In regards to how I acquired this wealth, even if I didn’t include my fight with Devin. I have and will have over a Billion dollars. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 2, 2024

If I’ve lied about the things I’m saying and doing then yeah I’m tripping. But I’m not and everyone is coming at me like I’m on drugs and I’m going thru an episode nah! DRUG TEST ME! YOU WILL NEVER FIND DRUGS. If I did coke or drugs there would’ve been a video

Leaked already. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 2, 2024

At that point Garcia made a few posts about Jake Paul, saying he’s dead serious about fighting him and ending his boxing career.

Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING.



BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD FUCKING SERIOUS FUCK YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 3, 2024

I can’t take this shit no more pic.twitter.com/RwV46ULYtK — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 3, 2024

Garcia would soon thereafter post a strange, almost incomprehensible video with a caption suggesting his throat was slit with a reference to ‘666’ — clearly juxtaposed to many of his recent comments about his steadfast faith and belief in Jesus Christ.

MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM BSABJANANANANANAJQKA ANAIQNANSBSNANABA A SNSNSNWKWNA S ANANSNSN SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666 pic.twitter.com/YIYfiWKm7G — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 3, 2024

That post prompted a response from Garcia’s former partner on social media, who expresses concern about his well-being at this point in time.

“If all my followers who believers can you please pray for Ryan. We are not together and I’ve been in contact with him and he may seem fine but he is not. I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll, I’m genuinely concerned and so is all his family members. We are not part of any of this and want him to get better but this is real. Pray for him.”

Whatever may be going on with Garcia, all of the recent drama leaves real question marks as to whether the Haney fight will, or even should come off as anticipated next month.