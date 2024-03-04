‘Time is ticking’: Eddie Hearn says Canelo’s next move needs to be decided quickly

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn spoke to Fight Hub TV about the status of Canelo Alvarez’s next fight, with no formal announcement yet to take place. Recently there were stories of Canelo splitting with PBC over their inability to secure him his guaranteed minimum purse, with the thought being he would turn to Matchroom for fights against either Jaime Munguia or Edgar Berlanga.

As it so happens, the relationship between Canelo and PBC may not be over after all as there’s been recent rumors of the sides working something out. Hearn’s recent comments lend credibility to that as he admits he still hasn’t nailed down a deal with Canelo, with May 4 just around the corner. Here’s some of what Hearn had to say about that and Haney vs Garcia down below.

Hearn on the Haney vs Garcia pressers and Garcia’s recent behavior

“It was wild. I mean, Ryan’s behaving a bit erratically at the moment but big fight, a lot of drama, and looking forward to April 20th.

“I don’t think he’s behaving like the normal Ryan Garcia and the people close to him will be better judges of that than I will be. But partly he might be selling the fight as well, so the people around him, Golden Boy, his family, I’m sure they’ll look after him and make sure he’s okay.”

On where things stand with Canelo Alvarez and his next fight

“I know he’s got a muti-fight deal with PBC. Obviously there were stories about them parting ways, nothing official from anybody. But I’ve spoken to him. We’d like to make the Jaime Munguia fight, we’ve also got Edgar Berlanga there who’s mandatory with the WBA, and also Jaime Munguia is with Golden Boy and exclusive to DAZN.

“So it’s only eight weeks on Saturday so we’ve got to make a move soon either way. (Canelo) will fight anyone but I think eight weeks time, I think Munguia is an opponent who’s ready to go, but time is ticking.”