‘I’m okay’: Ryan Garcia makes public statement following questions about his health

Amidst the recent questions about the well-being of Ryan Garcia following a recent string off odd behavior, Garcia takes to social media to reassure his supporters that he is in fact doing okay.

The post, however, may still leave some with lingering questions as he claims he’s being taken advantage of and says he doesn’t have access to his phone, Instagram, or money — despite being able to post this to video to his X account. Hear what Garcia has to say for himself down below.

“Hey guys. It’s me, Ryan. I’m coming on here to explain what’s going on. I’m not in possession of my phone, I can’t get access to my Instagram, my cards are locked, and I’m just real being taken advantage (of).

“And I want to personally just send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, family that’s concerned that I’m okay. I’m not dead, I believe in Jesus. All those are lies and, you know, they tried to put me in jail, they’re blocking my cards, I can’t access my money, nobody’s hitting me back.

“I don’t know what’s going on but just know I’m okay. Love.”

Clearing things up pic.twitter.com/nVapB4EuwG — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 4, 2024

Garcia is presently scheduled to face amateur rival Devin Haney in an April 20 PPV in Brooklyn, with questions remaining about whether or not the fight will come off at all.