Israil Madrimov cleared after second test, Magomed Kurbanov title fight back on

Some very good news for this Friday’s “Knockout Chaos” show in Riyadh. Israil Madrimov’s WBA super welterweight title fight against Magomed Kurbanov, reportedly canceled last Friday after an anomaly in Madrimov’s pre-fight medical, is back on after a second exam came back clear.

Top Uzbek boxing source Jalol Akhmedov broke the news early this morning, with Jake Donovan adding that the fight was never actually canceled, just in need of further review after the first test.

It’s a rare stroke of luck for Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 KO), whose rise hit a brick wall due to general inactivity and a pair of controversial fights with Michel Soro that saw him stop the Frenchman after the bell and then settle for a no contest due to a clash of heads in their rematch.

It’s especially fortuitous now, as the full “super” title is up for grabs after Jermell Charlo was named champion in recess.