Joshua vs Ngannou preview, Ryan Garcia’s whole situation, Serrano’s eye, more: Boxing podcast for March 5, 2024

We’re back!
- First Half: Joshua vs Ngannou preview! Does Francis have a shot against THIS top pro boxer? Plus an intriguing pair of undercard fights that have two pro boxers apiece! ALSO: Canelo Alvarez, his next fight, and the situation with PBC at the moment.
- Intermission: Leap Year! 21st birthdays! Trademark house smells! Bridget Jones!
- Second Half: Some people fought since our last podcast: Junto Nakatani! Edgar Berlanga! Adam Kownacki! Raymond Ford! ALSO: Jake Paul’s Continuing Boxing Career! PLUS: A longer bit on Ryan Garcia’s whole situation right now, as well as Amanda Serrano’s eye and Jermell “No Belts” Charlo.
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
Loading comments...