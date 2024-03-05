Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery officially announced for Tokyo Dome, May 6

We’re officially set for a showdown between undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue who will defend his belts against Luis Nery. The fight was formally announced today and will be held on May 6 at the Tokyo Dome. The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN+ as well as on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

The card will feature four championship fights in total, which includes Jason Moloney vs Yoshiki Takei, Saigo Yuri Akui vs Taku Kuwahara, and Takuma Inoue vs Sho Ishida.

Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) is arguably the top pound-for-pound boxer in the entire sport at the moment, and is coming off a stoppage win over Marlon Tapales last December. Inoue has been on a red hot streak since his career basically began, and will look to keep things rolling with a successful title defense here.

Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) has bounced back from his sole defeat to Brandon Figueroa in May 2021 to win his last four straight. Not all of those were easy, however, as Nery essentially went life and death with Azat Hovhannisyan just over a year ago before ultimately scoring a stoppage victory. Nery since took a step down in competition last July where he scored an early stoppage over Froilan Saludar back in Mexico.

Inoue will certainly be the favorite heading into this matchup, but given the styles it should be a fun fight for as long as it goes.