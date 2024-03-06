‘I’ll take him out inside seven rounds’: Tyson Fury predicts knockout of Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to finally meet in an undisputed heavyweight championship clash on May 18 in Saudi Arabia, with the fight postponed three months from its original Feb. 17 date due to a Fury cut suffered in training camp.

The promotion for the bout is getting moving once again, and Fury (34-0-1, 24 KO) was asked whether or not Usyk (21-0, 14 KO) is his toughest opponent, but said that he can only know the answer to that question after they fight.

“I don’t know because I’ve never fought him before, so I couldn’t really answer the question,” Fury said. “Styles make fights, that’s what happens. He’s only had two or three fights heavyweight, and to be honest I haven’t been that impressed with him.

“He does what he’s got to do, he’s got his wins, he gets paid, he gets the job done and goes home. That’s what it’s about. Is he good enough to beat the ‘Gypsy King’? I don’t think so, but good luck to him. If he is, he is. If he is, I’ll shake his hand. If he’s not, yet again I roll on to another one.”

Fury, in calm fashion, said he does think he’ll stop Usyk in the fight.

“I think I’ll take him out inside seven rounds,” he said.