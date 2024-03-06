 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘I’ll take him out inside seven rounds’: Tyson Fury predicts knockout of Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is predicting a KO win over Oleksandr Usyk in May.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury is predicting a KO win over Oleksandr Usyk
Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images
Scott Christ is the managing editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2006.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to finally meet in an undisputed heavyweight championship clash on May 18 in Saudi Arabia, with the fight postponed three months from its original Feb. 17 date due to a Fury cut suffered in training camp.

The promotion for the bout is getting moving once again, and Fury (34-0-1, 24 KO) was asked whether or not Usyk (21-0, 14 KO) is his toughest opponent, but said that he can only know the answer to that question after they fight.

“I don’t know because I’ve never fought him before, so I couldn’t really answer the question,” Fury said. “Styles make fights, that’s what happens. He’s only had two or three fights heavyweight, and to be honest I haven’t been that impressed with him.

“He does what he’s got to do, he’s got his wins, he gets paid, he gets the job done and goes home. That’s what it’s about. Is he good enough to beat the ‘Gypsy King’? I don’t think so, but good luck to him. If he is, he is. If he is, I’ll shake his hand. If he’s not, yet again I roll on to another one.”

Fury, in calm fashion, said he does think he’ll stop Usyk in the fight.

“I think I’ll take him out inside seven rounds,” he said.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook