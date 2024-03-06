‘He’s a better fighter now’: John Fury sees improvement in Anthony Joshua compared to past

Anthony Joshua will face Francis Ngannou this Friday in Saudi Arabia, and the Fury family are in the country and at the pre-fight press build, as you would expect for any big heavyweight fight in Saudi.

John Fury, Tyson’s father, said he’s rooting for Joshua (27-3, 24 KO) to come through against Ngannou (0-1) in the 10-round main event, and added that he feels AJ has improved as a boxer.

“Listen, I want him to win,” the elder Fury said. “He’s a Brit. I’m rooting for him. I know he can do it, because I’ve always said the best is yet to come from Anthony Joshua.

“He just needed the right cornerman to get his mind right. I think the only time he’s failed is through mental problems, not his ability. Big, strong man, can punch, he’s got quick hands, his stance is alright. I think professional boxing and amateur — I think AJ’s learned on the job as well, you know. He’s a better fighter now than what he was three years ago.”

John’s thoughts on AJ may differ from his son’s, as Tyson has spent both of their pro careers dogging Joshua as “a bodybuilder” who can’t box.

If Joshua wins on Friday and Tyson wins his May 18 bout with Oleksandr Usyk, the time could be right for Fury vs Joshua finally, though Usyk would have a contractual rematch clause to face Fury again.