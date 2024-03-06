Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson headlines April 26th Most Valuable Prospects show on DAZN

Jape Paul’s MVP will once again offer some Friday night entertainment next month with a DAZN-aired Most Valuable Prospects tripleheader on April 26th at Caribe Royale Orlando.

The main event pits one of their most promising charges, Cuban knockout artist Yoenis Tellez (7-0, 6 KO), against fellow unbeaten super welterweight Joseph Jackson (19-0, 15 KO). Tellez enjoyed a terrific 2023 that saw him shut out veteran spoiler Cameron Krael, demolish contender Sergio Garcia in three rounds, and starch Liam Navarro with a late-notice Knockout of the Year candidate.

Despite the shiny record, Jackson (19-0, 15 KO) is a pretty sizeable step back. The 35-year-old has never been booked past eight rounds and his best win was a 2020 decision over Derrick Colemon Jr, who boasts a similarly empty body of work.

The co-main sees lightweight Tony Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KO) battle Alexander Rios Vega (8-1, 3 KO) in a rematch of their October 2023 showdown, which saw Aguilar edge out a split decision thanks to a key knockdown. The first one was loads of fun, so no complaints about seeing a sequel.

The opener pits Jan Paul Rivera (8-0, 5 KO) against David Perez (9-0, 2 KO). They’re both featherweights in their mid-20s and in mutual need of a step-up.