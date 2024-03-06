 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson headlines April 26th Most Valuable Prospects show on DAZN

Tony Aguilar vs Alexander Rios Vega 2 and Jan Paul vs David Perez rounds out the main card

By Patrick Stumberg
/ new
Patrick Stumberg is a freelance writer for SB Nation, first joining the network in 2011 before linking up with Bad Left Hook in 2015.

Jape Paul’s MVP will once again offer some Friday night entertainment next month with a DAZN-aired Most Valuable Prospects tripleheader on April 26th at Caribe Royale Orlando.

The main event pits one of their most promising charges, Cuban knockout artist Yoenis Tellez (7-0, 6 KO), against fellow unbeaten super welterweight Joseph Jackson (19-0, 15 KO). Tellez enjoyed a terrific 2023 that saw him shut out veteran spoiler Cameron Krael, demolish contender Sergio Garcia in three rounds, and starch Liam Navarro with a late-notice Knockout of the Year candidate.

Despite the shiny record, Jackson (19-0, 15 KO) is a pretty sizeable step back. The 35-year-old has never been booked past eight rounds and his best win was a 2020 decision over Derrick Colemon Jr, who boasts a similarly empty body of work.

The co-main sees lightweight Tony Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KO) battle Alexander Rios Vega (8-1, 3 KO) in a rematch of their October 2023 showdown, which saw Aguilar edge out a split decision thanks to a key knockdown. The first one was loads of fun, so no complaints about seeing a sequel.

The opener pits Jan Paul Rivera (8-0, 5 KO) against David Perez (9-0, 2 KO). They’re both featherweights in their mid-20s and in mutual need of a step-up.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook