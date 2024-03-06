‘I actually know he’s fighting again’: Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder will return in another massive fight

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury talks to boxing media about a number of topics including his thoughts on the state of Deontay Wilder’s career, fighting in Saudi Arabia, and more. Check out some excerpts of what Fury had to say below.

Fury on if he thinks Wilder can come back from his latest defeat

“I think he can come back, sure. I think he’s fighting again — I actually know he’s fighting again but I can’t drop who and what date. But it’s coming soon, a massive fight with Wilder involved.”

On if he’s interested in fighting back in the UK

“Saudi Arabia is my home at the moment. I’ve got to do two fights here with Usyk, and then whoever wins out of them two (Parker vs Zhang) then I’ll do that fight here Saudi, and then maybe if it’s Joshua then we’ll do a rematch at Wembley. And that would be the cherry on top. That would be it. Finished.”

On his former trainer Ben Davison now training Joshua and whether that could provide him with an advantage

“ I don’t think so, no. Every fight’s different. No two fights are the same as we’ve seen many, many times. I don’t think that really has any weight at all.”