Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight set for July 20 on Netflix

Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in a Netflix-streamed event on Saturday, July 20, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

This is a real thing, yes. This is really happening.

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson,” Paul said.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson probably didn’t actually say but is credited as saying in the press release. “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

It has to be said that, first of all, this will likely be an exhibition, as Tyson’s “fight” with Roy Jones Jr was a few years back. Mike Tyson will turn 58 years old on June 30 and hasn’t had a sanctioned fight since 2005, when he quit after six rounds against Kevin McBride, and it seems unlikely he’ll be given a boxing license.

On that age note, as far as Jake Paul “proving” he can be a world champion with this fight, we’re talking about an opponent, name value or not, who is into his eighth year of AARP eligibility. Mike Tyson’s in great shape and all, but he is nearly 60 years old.

All that said, this is obviously not really about Serious Boxing Credentials. It is about being a massive, money-making event, and the show will succeed on that level.

Paul (9-1, 6 KO) just fought this past Saturday in Puerto Rico, stopping club fighter Ryan Bourland in the first round on DAZN, the same outcome he had in his prior bout in December, where it was club fighter Andre August who went down in the first round. Paul’s last really notable fight was a 10-round win over Nate Diaz last August in Dallas.