Alexis Rocha vs Fredrick Lawson leads Goulamirian vs Zurdo undercard

After suffering a brutal defeat last October, welterweight contender Alexis Rocha will start down the comeback trail against Fredrick Lawson in the March 30th co-feature for Arsen Goulamirian vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

Rocha (23-2, 15 KO) rode a three-year, seven-fight winning streak into his Inglewood showdown with Giovani Santillan, only to get absolutely mauled by the Top Rank import en route to three knockdowns and a sixth-round finish. While losses to quality operators like Santillan and Rashidi Ellis aren’t necessarily career-derailing and Rocha still has time to rebound at 26, he’ll need something big to get his luster back.

Lawson (30-4, 22 KO) is very much a baby step at best, though I do appreciate Golden Boy giving him another shot after what happened last time. “General Okunka” was tabbed to welcome Vergil Ortiz Jr to the super welterweight division in January, but fell victim to a garbage stoppage from Tony Weeks late in the first.

Weeks later alleged that Lawson’s pre-fight medicals showed an aneurysm, but considering Lawson is back in the ring and Weeks isn’t, I’m going to go ahead and say that was bogus.

“My last fight did not go the way that I expected it to,” Rocha said. “I let a lot of people down, including myself. This next stage of my career is my revenge tour. This is when I become everything I know I was meant to be in this sport. The pain I feel from my last loss will be the pain every opponent feels moving forward.”

“I know that Alexis is a top fighter, but so am I, and I will prove it to everyone,” said Lawson.

The main card also includes flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval’s (23-2, 16 KO) showdown with Luis Hernandez (13-6-1, 8 KO), several of whose losses came against strong competition like Argi Cortes, Angel Ayala, and Felix Alvarado. The opener pits welterweight Santiago Dominguez (26-0, 20 KO) against Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KO).