‘I find it very sad’: Eddie Hearn not keen on the idea of Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn shares his thoughts on the recently announced fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and he admits he’s not all too enthusiastic about the idea even though he knows it’ll garner attention.

Interestingly enough, Hearn is working towards a possible fight between Manny Pacquiao and Conor Benn, and says that’s a whole different proposition. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Hearn on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

“I think you’re asking the wrong guy. I’m a hardcore boxing fan, (Tyson) is one of my heros, I find it very sad. But it’s a big event, I understand people are going to watch it. And it’s entertainment, I guess, but for someone who idolized the guy growing up — yeah, not the best day.”

On if Paul will get any credibility from beating Tyson

“He’s 58 years old.”

On Hearn’s interest in a Pacquiao vs Benn fight and how that compares

“Pacquiao fought, what, a couple of years ago, been fighting exhibitions, he’s an eight division world champion, he’s still a world class fighter unquestionably. He would beat every one of Conor Benn’s opponents with ease.”