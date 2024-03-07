‘It’s all good’: Oscar De La Hoya excited for Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia showdown, April 20

As we head towards an April 20 fight date between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya expresses his enthusiasm for the clash, saying he expects it to be an exciting, fan-friendly fight.

“I think this one here, the seventh fight in the pro level with 8 oz gloves, is going to be a blood bath, and I’m excited for it,” De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya was asked about those who’ve been concerned about Ryan Garcia as of late, and assures them that Garcia looks ready to go in his estimation.

“I’ve been in touch with Ryan Garcia,” De La Hoya said. “I spoke to him yesterday. I literally did, we were on the video chat, we were FaceTiming each other. He looks good. He looks good, he looks ready. I’m telling you.

“Look, all I know is that he left to camp yesterday and he’s with Derrick James and he’s with his whole team and one thing about Ryan is he’s been training, and there’s what, six to seven weeks left to train and be ready for this fight. That’s perfect timing.

“Look, in my history when I was fighting, I need five to six weeks in camp. It’s perfect timing, it’s all good. We will see Ryan Garcia up in the ring on April 20th.”