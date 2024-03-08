Joshua vs Ngannou: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, running order

Anthony Joshua faces Francis Ngannou in the main event of “Knockout Chaos,” the latest big event boxing show in Saudi Arabia, today on DAZN PPV.

You can watch all the action live on DAZN PPV for a cost of $39.99 on top of a DAZN subscription, and you can also purchase the show through non-DAZN means on cable or satellite at a price of $69.99.

The main card is expected to begin at 2:30 pm ET, but check in before that if you’re looking to make sure. Prelim bouts begin at 10 am ET. We will be here for live updates, results, and highlights of the undercard fights on the main card, as well as round-by-round for the main event.

Main Card (DAZN PPV, ~2:30 pm ET)

Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KO) vs Francis Ngannou (0-1), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KO) vs Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Zhang’s interim WBO title

Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KO) vs Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Vargas’ WBC title

Israil Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 KO) vs Magomed Kurbanov (25-0, 13 KO), super welterweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBA title

Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KO) vs Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 10:00 am ET)