Joshua vs Ngannou: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, running order

Anthony Joshua fights Francis Ngannou today in Saudi Arabia, and we’ll be here LIVE with updates and results!

By Scott Christ
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou
Scott Christ is the managing editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2006.

Anthony Joshua faces Francis Ngannou in the main event of “Knockout Chaos,” the latest big event boxing show in Saudi Arabia, today on DAZN PPV.

You can watch all the action live on DAZN PPV for a cost of $39.99 on top of a DAZN subscription, and you can also purchase the show through non-DAZN means on cable or satellite at a price of $69.99.

The main card is expected to begin at 2:30 pm ET, but check in before that if you’re looking to make sure. Prelim bouts begin at 10 am ET. We will be here for live updates, results, and highlights of the undercard fights on the main card, as well as round-by-round for the main event.

Main Card (DAZN PPV, ~2:30 pm ET)

  • Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KO) vs Francis Ngannou (0-1), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KO) vs Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Zhang’s interim WBO title
  • Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KO) vs Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Vargas’ WBC title
  • Israil Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 KO) vs Magomed Kurbanov (25-0, 13 KO), super welterweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBA title
  • Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KO) vs Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 10:00 am ET)

  • Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KO) vs Kevin Lerena (30-2, 14 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KO) vs Louis Greene (16-4, 10 KO), super welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KO) vs Martin Svarc (2-0, 1 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds
  • Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KO) vs Christian Lopez (14-35-2, 12 KO), super lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Andrii Novytski (9-0, 8 KO) vs Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

