‘Take this sport serious’: Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Oscar De La Hoya says he’s concerned about Mike Tyson’s legacy heading into this upcoming fight.

By Wil Esco
Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya says he was under the impression that Jake Paul was taking his boxing career seriously.
Following the news of the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya shares his reaction to a nearly 60-year-old Tyson heading back into the boxing ring against Jake Paul. De La Hoya has no doubts that the fight will generate good business, but says it doesn’t stand in line with Paul being serious about his boxing career.

“Jake Paul, you say you want to be a world champion, you say you want to take this sport serious — then take it serious,” De La Hoya said. “What is this? This is not a popularity contest. I’m actually praising Jake Paul to take this serious because I really truly feel if he fights the right fights and takes the right path to that world title, he can actually get there.

“I’m not sure if, because it’s up to him, if he can win it. But he can get there. But he’s not going to get there through Mike Tyson. He’s going to make a shit ton of money, he’s going to gain more popularity at Mike Tyson’s expense. Do I like it? No, because I love Mike Tyson.

“This is entertainment I guess. This is a fight that’s going to do great business all over the world. More power to them but last time I heard Jake Paul was very serious about this sport. All I’m saying is make your money but also take this sport serious.

“It will not be dangerous for Tyson because Tyson has been in the ring with monsters. He has a chin, I’m sure he can still go six rounds, seven rounds, eight rounds, but I’m just concerned about Tyson’s legacy.

