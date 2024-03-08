Canelo Alvarez confirms fight with Jaime Munguia is official

Canelo Alvarez has made it official: He will be fighting Jaime Munguia in a pay-per-view main event on May 4 in Las Vegas.

“Mexicans to the war cry,” Canelo posted on social media. “See you May 4 at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas.”

The poster art that Alvarez shared with the announcement has Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and Prime Video logos, which also confirms that after parting ways with PBC after one fight of a three-fight deal, he is staying with the outfit, at least for this fight.

On Thursday, there were reports that Canelo vs Munguia was being finalized, and that it would be Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KO) working with PBC on a one-fight deal, but that DAZN would also be able to carry the pay-per-view, which really just ups the available outlets to sell it on and seems like a reasonable deal in general.

We have, for instance, seen DAZN and ESPN+ both allowed to sell pay-per-view events in the recent past, and this would be something similar between the two streaming platforms.

Munguia (43-0, 34 KO) will be challenging Canelo for the latter’s undisputed super middleweight championship.

It has been previously reported that Jaron “Boots” Ennis will defend his IBF welterweight title against Cody Crowley on the undercard.