Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya gets to have the last laugh — well, at least for the time being. Following a series of taunts and insults directed at him from Rolando Romero leading into the fight, De La Hoya took to social media to have a laugh at Romero’s expense following his stoppage loss to Isaac Cruz over the weekend.

“Rollies, you dumbass, getting knocked out. Focus on your opponents instead of focusing on me, goddammit. Other fighters, learn from Rollies. Don’t talk shit about promoters, there’s only three of us in the world.”

Dumb ass!!! pic.twitter.com/ZGguxLR8Dc — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) April 1, 2024

De La Hoya also posted another video of himself hysterically laughing at Romero getting knocked out, featuring a cameo appearance from Bernard Hopkins.

Chihuahua beat you pic.twitter.com/o3Kg4v1mP3 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 31, 2024

The Golden Boy promoter obviously isn’t one to take the high road where pettiness is involved, but it does highlight just how polarizing a figure Romero was able to turn himself into in this sport.