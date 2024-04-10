‘Put an exclamation point to his great career’: Bob Arum looks ahead to possibility of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has definitely has a task right in front of him as he’s scheduled to unify titles with Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, and with a win in that fight (and a win in a contractual rematch), Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says there’s still one big fight to make for his heavyweight champion.

“Looking at Tyson Fury, if he beats Usyk and fights Usyk again and beats him and then does a massive fight hopefully in the UK at Wembley Stadium against Joshua, that would really put an exclamation point to his great career,” Arum, who co-promotes Fury, told Sky Sports.”

Arum also isn’t ruling out the possibility of a Fury vs Joshua fight happening this year, reasoning that Usyk might be willing to step aside and forego a rematch considering the money that could be on the table.

“There’s always a chance when there’s one entity putting up the money, as in this case the sovereign fund, the entertainment division in Saudi Arabia, they can have a tremendous influence on the fighters and maybe if Fury is successful they can make it worthwhile to Usyk to step aside to allow a Joshua fight to happen this year,” Arum added.

But even if the Saudi investors are willing to put up the money to essentially ensure a fight between Fury and Joshua, Arum doesn’t necessarily believe that means the fight would take place in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Arum says the Saudis might see this as an opportunity to pack 95,000 into Wembley Stadium while they serve as the promoters of the fight.

Still, however, there’s work to be done next month as whatever plans Fury and his team have for later could drastically change depending on what happens in this fight against Usyk.