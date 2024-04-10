Jaron Ennis signs multi-fight deal with Matchroom

After nearly a year stuck in career limbo, IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis has signed a “multi-fight promotional deal” ahead of a planned summer return.

“I’m excited for this partnership with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom and DAZN,” said Ennis. “I can’t wait to continue making my mark and becoming undisputed World champion. I’ve been out of the ring for a year, and I cannot wait to get back in and do what I do best; entertain the fans and put on clinics. There are blockbuster fights on the horizon for me, and I am ready to deliver them.”

Ennis (31-0, 28 KO), who may or may not still be suing former promoter NOW Boxing for failing to deliver the number of fights his contract demanded, has long struggled to find the blockbuster fight his talent demands. Terence Crawford showed no interest in facing him when Ennis held the interim belt and Cody Crowley, his top contender, appears to have ducked him twice.

Pickings should be less slim with Matchroom. Stablemate Shakhram Giyasov is within spitting distance of a title shot and highly ranked Souleymane Cissokho is no stranger to the DAZN airwaves, but more noteworthy is Conor Benn, who recently floated the idea of facing Ennis on Twitter. While I’m not sure Hearn is willing to cut bait yet, this strikes me as the best time to cash out considering how underwhelming Benn has looked post-suspension.

So, what do we think? Will 2024 finally be the year Ennis picks up a head of steam?