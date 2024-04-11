‘I just want to fight, I don’t care who it is’: Jaron Ennis discusses Matchroom signing, future opponents

Fresh off the recent news of Jaron Ennis signing a multi-fight deal with Matchroom, Ennis sits down for a promotional interview with the company to discuss the change in his career and what he’s looking to do going forward. Ennis, who isn’t a man of many words, says he’s most excited about the chance to stay active and become undisputed champion.

Ennis on who he might fight next

“My next opponent, I’m not too sure. [Cody Crowley] was the only that was on the line because he was supposed to be my mandatory and things like that. So if it’s him, it’s him. I don’t care who it is, I just want to get back in the ring, get back active, and like I said, continue putting on shows and making my mark in this boxing game.”

On if he thinks Terence Crawford wants to fight him

“I’m not sure if Terence Crawford wants to fight or not. He went out publicly a few times saying he’s not looking in my direction, not looking my way, I’m not a big enough name, I’m not this, I’m not that. But there’s nobody else left for him to fight. Either you fight me or you fight nobody. So, I don’t know.”

On if he has a list of fighters he wants

“I don’t have a hit list, I just want to fight. I don’t care who it is. I don’t care if it’s Terence, Spence, anybody at 154, anybody at ‘47. I just want to fight, I don’t care who it is.”

On what he’s most looking forward to in this next chapter of his career

“What I’m excited about is collecting all the belts, getting the rest of the belts, the WBC, WBA, and WBO and become undisputed. That’s what I’m excited about.”