Richard Torrez Jr vs Brandon Moore set for May 18th

TBA, that notorious flake, is out of his scheduled May 18th showdown with Richard Torrez Jr on next month’s Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berincyk show. In his place steps fellow undefeated heavyweight Brandon Moore.

The 6’6” Moore (14-0, 8 KO) signed with Top Rank last year shortly after knocking out Oliver McCall’s son Elijah, his first bout in over a year thanks to a failed drug test that overturned his previous UD over Curtis Harper. Though his pedigree pales in comparison to Torrez’s (9-0, 9 KO), he’s faced around the same level of competition as a pro, so this seems like a much-needed step in the right direction for Torrez’s career.

Between this fight and the upcoming showdown between Efe Ajagba and Guido Vianello, Top Rank appears to have reached the gu jar stage of heavyweight development. They’ve certainly got the roster depth for it, so more power to them.

The ESPN main card also sees Giovani Santillan meet Brian Norman Jr in another all-TR clash of undefeated fighters.