Rolly Romero’s downfall, Tszyu vs Fundora bloodbath, upcoming fights, more: Boxing podcast for Apr. 2, 2024

Hey guys it’s Tuesday.

First Half: Tszyu and Fundora bleed all over! Rolly Romero is just not good enough at boxing to be a top fighter! PBC’s presentation with Prime Video, how was it? Liam Wilson’s tactical whoopsie! Estrada vs Valle and let’s talk three-minute rounds in women’s boxing again! Zurdo Ramirez is a cruiserweight champ now!

Movie time! Discussed-ish: Thunder Road (1958), Sometimes I Think About Dying (2024), The Beekeeper (2024), Masters of the Universe (1987), Norbit (2007), Rising Sun (1993), The African Queen (1951) Second Half: Matchroom has Richy Hitchy and Diego Pacheco in action on Saturday night! ALSO: Tito Mercado, plus a bunch of fight rumors and announcements! Teofimo and Shakur in bad fights! Estrada vs Bam Rodriguez! Matias vs Paro! Mbilli vs Heffron! Sanchez vs Kabayel!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano