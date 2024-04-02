 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rolly Romero’s downfall, Tszyu vs Fundora bloodbath, upcoming fights, more: Boxing podcast for Apr. 2, 2024

Rolly Romero was once again found badly lacking in the ring, plus much more on this week’s show!

By Scott Christ and John Hansen
Rolly Romero vs Pitbull Cruz
Rolly Romero was once again found badly lacking in the ring
Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Hey guys it’s Tuesday.

  • First Half: Tszyu and Fundora bleed all over! Rolly Romero is just not good enough at boxing to be a top fighter! PBC’s presentation with Prime Video, how was it? Liam Wilson’s tactical whoopsie! Estrada vs Valle and let’s talk three-minute rounds in women’s boxing again! Zurdo Ramirez is a cruiserweight champ now!
  • Intermission: Movie time! Discussed-ish: Thunder Road (1958), Sometimes I Think About Dying (2024), The Beekeeper (2024), Masters of the Universe (1987), Norbit (2007), Rising Sun (1993), The African Queen (1951)
  • Second Half: Matchroom has Richy Hitchy and Diego Pacheco in action on Saturday night! ALSO: Tito Mercado, plus a bunch of fight rumors and announcements! Teofimo and Shakur in bad fights! Estrada vs Bam Rodriguez! Matias vs Paro! Mbilli vs Heffron! Sanchez vs Kabayel!

Thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

