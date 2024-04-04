‘He’s going to be greatly mistaken’: Mike Tyson discusses his upcoming fight against Jake Paul

With heavyweight legend Mike Tyson preparing to step in between the ropes once more for a fight against Jake Paul, he makes an appearance on Hannity to discuss the fight and the underlying fear that actually encourages him to want to participate in this event. Check out some of what Tyson had to say about his fight with Paul down below.

Tyson on Jake Paul having a youth and speed advantage over him

“I don’t know, I don’t think he’s faster than me.”

On how hard he’s training for this fight

“I train everyday. Hey, I take it serious. Listen, it’s the whole day, it’s a process. I get up in the morning, do the roadwork, then I go to the gym at 1 and then I go to the strength & conditioning guy, then it starts all over again.”

On how he rates Paul’s boxing ability

“I think he’s came a long way from YouTubing. And, listen, I’ve seen a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances — that’s not the guy I’m going to be fighting. This guy’s going to come, he’s going to try to hurt me, which I’m accustomed to, and he’s going to be greatly mistaken.”

On the rumors of the fight including 18oz gloves and headgear

“No, not true at all. Not true. Listen, this is called an exhibition. If you look up exhibition you will not see any of the laws we’re fighting under. This is a fight.”

On what’s made him want to come back to fight at this stage of his life

“Listen, I have a weird personality — I don’t think it’s weird, though. Whatever I’m afraid to do, I do it. And that’s how it is. I was afraid for the Roy fight, I was scared to fight again. I was 100lbs overweight, I was however old, 54, 53, and I said ‘let’s do it.’ Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it, and that’s my personality. Like right now I’m scared to death, but as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality, and in reality I’m invincible.”