Ja’Rico O’Quinn out, Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach set for April 27th

Touted prospect Peter McGrail will not, in fact, get the chance to avenge his lone professional loss in the coming weeks. Matchroom Boxing announced today that Ja’Rico O’Quinn withdrew from the rematch “due to personal family matters,” leaving Marc Leach to take his place.

Leach (18-3-1, 4 KO) beat Chris Bourke for the British super bantamweight title in March 2022, only to lose it to Liam Davies three months later. Then came a nearly 16-month layoff that ended with Masood Abdulah stopping him after seven last October. Not a terrible replacement considering the short notice and McGrail’s (8-1, 6 KO) current status, but the rematch heat was basically the only justification for making this a main event.

As revealed last week, Olympic silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KO) will face Yanina Carmen Lescao (14-3, 4 KO) for the vacant IBF lightweight title on the co-feature. Pat McCormack, Junaid Bostan, Maiseyrose Courtney, Joe McGrail, Hamza Uddin, and Frankie Stringer all see action as well.