 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ja’Rico O’Quinn out, Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach set for April 27th

Marc Leach is coming off of back-to-back losses to Liam Davies and Masood Abdulah

By Patrick Stumberg
/ new
Patrick Stumberg is a freelance writer for SB Nation, first joining the network in 2011 before linking up with Bad Left Hook in 2015.

Touted prospect Peter McGrail will not, in fact, get the chance to avenge his lone professional loss in the coming weeks. Matchroom Boxing announced today that Ja’Rico O’Quinn withdrew from the rematch “due to personal family matters,” leaving Marc Leach to take his place.

Leach (18-3-1, 4 KO) beat Chris Bourke for the British super bantamweight title in March 2022, only to lose it to Liam Davies three months later. Then came a nearly 16-month layoff that ended with Masood Abdulah stopping him after seven last October. Not a terrible replacement considering the short notice and McGrail’s (8-1, 6 KO) current status, but the rematch heat was basically the only justification for making this a main event.

As revealed last week, Olympic silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KO) will face Yanina Carmen Lescao (14-3, 4 KO) for the vacant IBF lightweight title on the co-feature. Pat McCormack, Junaid Bostan, Maiseyrose Courtney, Joe McGrail, Hamza Uddin, and Frankie Stringer all see action as well.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook