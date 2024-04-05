Mercado vs Berrio: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Promising young prospect Tito Mercado takes on Deiner Berrio tonight in Houston, Texas. It’s the headliner for a Red Owl Boxing event streaming on DAZN, starting at 9 pm ET.

There are a handful of supporting fights, all but one of them four or six rounders. But, Mercado (14-0, 13 KO) is the reason to tune in and watch tonight. He’s a 22 year old currently campaigning at 140 lbs., and though it’s not clear where he is on the prospect ladder, he seems to have real talent and potential.

Bad Left Hook talked to Mercado two years ago. Since then, he’s won 9 fights, including a decision over Xolisani Ndongeni last July, and a 2nd round knockout of Jeremiah Nakathila back in November. He’s not connected to a major promoter (yet), but he’s fighting often, and against the sort of names Top Rank and Golden Boy have used to build their own prospects.

The show starts at 9 pm ET, so join us then for full live coverage, updates, and results in the comments section below!

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)