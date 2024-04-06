Hitchins vs Lemos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Lemos in a DAZN main event tonight, with the show going live from Las Vegas at 8 pm ET.
Hitchins vs Lemos is an IBF eliminator at 140 lbs. On the undercard, Diego Pacheco returns against Shawn McCalman, Skye Nicolson faces Sarah Mahfoud for a vacant featherweight title, and we’ll see Galal Yafai and Marc Castro both in action.
Wil Esco will be on the call tonight, including round-by-round for the night’s final two bouts, with updates, highlights, and results for the full main card in the stream below:
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KO) vs Gustavo Lemos (29-0, 19 KO), super lightweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator
- Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KO) vs Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KO) vs Agustin Gauto (21-1, 15 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
- Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KO) vs Sarah Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC title
- Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KO) vs Abraham Montoya (22-5-1, 14 KO), super featherweights, 10 rounds
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:40 pm ET)
- Harley Mederos (5-0, 4 KO) vs Pedro Vicente (7-6-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Steven Navarro (debut) vs Jose Lopez (4-2-3, 0 KO), super flyweights, 6 rounds
