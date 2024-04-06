 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hitchins vs Lemos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Lemos tonight in an IBF eliminator at 140.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Lemos
Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Lemos tonight
Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Lemos in a DAZN main event tonight, with the show going live from Las Vegas at 8 pm ET.

Hitchins vs Lemos is an IBF eliminator at 140 lbs. On the undercard, Diego Pacheco returns against Shawn McCalman, Skye Nicolson faces Sarah Mahfoud for a vacant featherweight title, and we’ll see Galal Yafai and Marc Castro both in action.

Wil Esco will be on the call tonight, including round-by-round for the night’s final two bouts, with updates, highlights, and results for the full main card in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KO) vs Gustavo Lemos (29-0, 19 KO), super lightweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator
  • Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KO) vs Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KO) vs Agustin Gauto (21-1, 15 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
  • Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KO) vs Sarah Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC title
  • Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KO) vs Abraham Montoya (22-5-1, 14 KO), super featherweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:40 pm ET)

  • Harley Mederos (5-0, 4 KO) vs Pedro Vicente (7-6-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Steven Navarro (debut) vs Jose Lopez (4-2-3, 0 KO), super flyweights, 6 rounds

