Hitchins vs Lemos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Lemos in a DAZN main event tonight, with the show going live from Las Vegas at 8 pm ET.

Hitchins vs Lemos is an IBF eliminator at 140 lbs. On the undercard, Diego Pacheco returns against Shawn McCalman, Skye Nicolson faces Sarah Mahfoud for a vacant featherweight title, and we’ll see Galal Yafai and Marc Castro both in action.

Wil Esco will be on the call tonight, including round-by-round for the night’s final two bouts, with updates, highlights, and results for the full main card in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KO) vs Gustavo Lemos (29-0, 19 KO) , super lightweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator

vs Gustavo Lemos , super lightweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KO) vs Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KO) , super middleweights, 10 rounds

vs Shawn McCalman , super middleweights, 10 rounds Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KO) vs Agustin Gauto (21-1, 15 KO) , flyweights, 10 rounds

vs Agustin Gauto , flyweights, 10 rounds Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KO) vs Sarah Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KO) , featherweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC title

vs Sarah Mahfoud , featherweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC title Marc Castro (11-0, 8 KO) vs Abraham Montoya (22-5-1, 14 KO) , super featherweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:40 pm ET)