How to watch Anderson vs Merhy, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for April 10-13, 2024

Wednesday, April 10

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Angelo Leo vs Eduardo Baez

BLH might have live updates. Your standard solid ProBox main event of these days, a couple of veteran guys who can still fight a bit trying to, frankly, work their way back to bigger shows.

Thursday, April 11

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Erik Bazinyan vs Shakeel Phinn

Bazinyan continues to tread water in Quebec and wait for a mandatory order that might or might not ever come. But at least he’s staying busy. You may have seen Phinn on some of those Ontario shows DAZN had for a while.

Saturday, April 13

DAZN and Social Media, 11:30 am ET, Prelims: Gill vs Barrett

The usual Matchroom prospect showcase.

DAZN, 1:00 pm ET, Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett

BLH will have live updates. Gill moved up to 130 last time out and stopped Michael Conlan in seven. He’s a good but vulnerable fighter, which generally makes him exciting to watch even if he’s not an Arturo Gatti or Diego Corrales type of Action Superstar. Barrett can really box, but like Gill is vulnerable. Must-win for these guys to stay in the mix at 130 for the moment. Also: Two women’s world title fights, as Ellie Scotney and Segolene Lefebvre unify a pair of super bantamweight belts, and Rhiannon Dixon faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Prelims: Anderson vs Merhy

Abdullah Mason is the best of the prospects here, and may be on the main card, we’ll see when we get there, but with a 10 pm ET start it’s probably just the two heavyweight fights. Probably. Not definitely. Ruben Villa returns, too, and if Villa wins, we’ll hope maybe he’s a next opponent for Luis Alberto Lopez — the two met in 2019 on ShoBox, with Villa winning clearly but in an interesting style clash, and now Lopez is arguably the top featherweight in the sport. There’s good story there, and they can both fight. Robson Conceicao also staying busy.

ESPN+ and ESPN, 10:00 pm ET, Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy

BLH will have live updates. Anderson has had some troubles outside the ring recently, but the fight goes on. The 24-year-old heavyweight blue chipper takes on Belgium’s Merhy, a former cruiserweight contender who moved up in weight a couple years ago. He lost to Kevin Lerena in May 2023, but came back seven months later to “upset” Tony Yoka in France. Also: Efe Ajagba takes on Guido Vianello in a make-or-break for both heavyweights, and a possible next opponent for Anderson if all goes according to plan.