‘May 12, respect is out the window’: George Kambosos motivated to make statement against Vasiliy Lomachenko

George Kambosos will have his next big opportunity next month when he’s scheduled to take on Vasiliy Lomachenko in his home country of Australia. Kambosos is fully aware of all the accolades and the class of his opponent, and believes both will be prepared to make for a memorable night.

And while Kambosos credits Lomachenko for all he’s accomplished in the past, he’s looking to build his own legacy and won’t be showing that respect once the opening bell rings as he relates to Sky Sports.

“As a man, as a person, as a fighter, you can’t fault the guy. But with all that respect, when it comes down to May 12, that respect is out the window and I’m coming to take his head out, and I’m sure he’s going to come and do the same thing to me.”

Considering where both fighters are in their respective careers, it’s clear that whomever comes up short in this outing will have a tough road back to the top, and because of that Kambosos is looking to lay it all on the line to ensure that he won’t be that person.

“One career will continue and go back to the number one lightweight in the world, back to lightweight supremacy. Their reign will continue and the other guy, unfortunately will not be able to progress where they want to be. And I’m very confident with my preparation and the way I’m feeling right now that I’ll be that guy to continue my reign.”

Kambosos says he still has aspirations to fight the top fighters around his weight class including Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson, and knows for sure that a loss to Lomachenko will essentially marginalize his remaining relevance at the elite level of world boxing and that motivates him as much as ever.

Now aged 30, Kambosos is coming off a controversial decision win over Maxi Hughes following two straight losses to Devin Haney. Meanwhile Lomachenko is also most recently coming off a loss to Haney in a fight that some thought he deserved the win, with his career prospects also on the line as a 36-year-old lightweight.

With both fighters in a must-win position, Kambosos is certain it’ll make for a showing the fans will be delighted to see, with the IBF world title up for grabs to the winner.