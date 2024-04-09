Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana leads Canelo vs Munguia PPV undercard

PBC and Prime Video have unveiled the full pay-per-view lineup for Canelo Alvarez’s May 4th title defense against Jaime Munguia has been revealed.

The co-feature sees interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KO) defend his title against unranked Fabian Maidana (22-2, 16 KO) in his first fight since last September’s career-saving beatdown of Yordenis Ugas. Maidana is Marcos’ brother and very little else; he had a brief push a few years back and was slated to face Yordenis Ugas on the Spence-Pacquiao undercard, but wound up suffering a cut at the eleventh hour and subsequently dropping a decision to 5-1 (now 8-4) to Francisco Mercado.

He’s 4-0 since over marginal competition in his native Argentina.

In other interim action, secondary WBC featherweight champ Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KO) fights for the first time in more than a year against Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KO), who also hasn’t seen action since getting mugged by Raymond Ford almost exactly 12 months ago. Figueroa’s win over Mark Magsayo was supposed to set up a title consolidation with Rey Vargas after the latter’s unsuccessful super featherweight title bid, but the WBC never actually ordered it. Seems to be a habit of theirs lately.

In a matchup that actually make some sense, WBA “world” welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KO) ends a two-year layoff against Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KO) after multiple failed attempts to secure a fight with the injury-ravaged Vergil Ortiz Jr. Former Olympian Maestre has become something of a comeback story after his infamous “win” over Mykal Fox and subsequent draw with Taras Shelestyuk, stopping a cooked Devon Alexander before shocking undefeated Travon Marshall last August. At 37, this figures to be his one shot at the big time.

Salvador Rodriguez also reports that Curmel Moton and Alan Picasso are “tentatively” slated to appear on the prelims