‘I wouldn’t even pay that’: Ryan Garcia reacts to ticket prices for fight with Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia said he advocated for the ticket prices to his fight with Devin Haney be reduced to make it more accessible to the general public.

By Wil Esco
Ryan Garcia wants as many people in the building as possible when he takes on Devin Haney.
Following Ryan Garcia’s open media workout he fielded some questions from reporters and gave his reaction to the reports of low ticket sales for his upcoming fight against Devin Haney and the prices for tickets having since been reduced.

“Nobody wants to watch a guy that supposedly can’t crack an egg,” Garcia said. “We’re not going to underestimate him. He may have power when I step in there, I don’t know...But I think I was a big advocate for lowering the prices. I think, personally, the prices were very high and I want everybody to be in the building.

“I don’t think a lot of Americans can afford $500, $300 tickets for the top row. I wouldn’t even pay that and I have enough money to do that. But I’m not going to pay $500 bucks to at the top row, that’s crazy.”

Garcia will headline against Haney on April 20 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

